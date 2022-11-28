Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 50,731 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,443,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $34,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.02. 394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,578. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.