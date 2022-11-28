Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 122,620 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,620 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.90% of Energizer worth $38,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 558,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after buying an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 796,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 324,810 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $5,030,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -36.81%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

