Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 19,426 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $60,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.65. 52,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,620,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.