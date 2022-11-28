Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 49,250 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 49,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.51% of Cutera worth $40,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 10.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Cutera Trading Down 1.8 %

Cutera Company Profile

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

