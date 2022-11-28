GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Up 236.0% in November

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 236.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Performance
GameSquare Esports stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 11,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,810. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About GameSquare Esports
