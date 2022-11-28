GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s 3rd Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,705 shares during the period. GATX makes up about 1.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in GATX were worth $150,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,169,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GATX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 658,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,028,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

GATX Price Performance

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.69. 345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

