Gaydon Pettit James Sells 10,000 Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 10,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$760,002.
Cypress Development Price Performance
Shares of CYP remained flat at C$1.02 during trading hours on Monday. 23,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Cypress Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$149.46 million and a P/E ratio of -40.80.
About Cypress Development
