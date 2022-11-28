Gaydon Pettit James Sells 10,000 Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 10,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$760,002.

Cypress Development Price Performance

Shares of CYP remained flat at C$1.02 during trading hours on Monday. 23,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Cypress Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$149.46 million and a P/E ratio of -40.80.

Get Cypress Development alerts:

About Cypress Development

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.