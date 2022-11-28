Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $117,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $301,000.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.23. 100,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,155. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.