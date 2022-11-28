Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Genus Price Performance
Shares of GENSF remained flat at $37.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. Genus has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00.
About Genus
