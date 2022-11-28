Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Genus Price Performance

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $37.00 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. Genus has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

