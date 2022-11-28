Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 6% on Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 505,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,186,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Specifically, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,999,587 shares of company stock worth $18,405,198 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

