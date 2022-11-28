Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 130,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.73. 5,898 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.