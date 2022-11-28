Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Shares of GRC stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $722.83 million, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 0.73. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $46.80.
Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is presently 118.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 207.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 20.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
