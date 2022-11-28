Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 1,030 ($12.32) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

