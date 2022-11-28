Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of GO stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $918.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,228.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,228.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,474 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

