Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 4.2%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.08 and last traded at $56.94. Approximately 27,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,121,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

