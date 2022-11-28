Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in November

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,841. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

