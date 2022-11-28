Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $35.40 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and $21.93 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $35.40 or 0.00217453 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

