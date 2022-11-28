Head to Head Survey: Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) & Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Rating) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Remote Dynamics and Spok, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A Spok 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spok has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Spok’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spok is more favorable than Remote Dynamics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

54.5% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Spok shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Spok’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spok $142.15 million 1.14 -$22.18 million ($0.98) -8.37

Remote Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spok.

Volatility and Risk

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Spok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A Spok -14.02% 0.11% 0.07%

Summary

Spok beats Remote Dynamics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect platform enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

