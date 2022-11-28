Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) vs. Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Head to Head Comparison

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Healthcare Triangle and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Healthcare Triangle presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,091.19%. Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.20 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -0.65 Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 5.59 -$6.54 million ($0.23) -8.65

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Streamline Health Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81% Streamline Health Solutions -44.28% -32.74% -17.32%

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Healthcare Triangle on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

