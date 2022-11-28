Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.10 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.10 or 0.00024959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.66 million and $534,544.92 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,412.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010507 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021957 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00237967 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07518609 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $494,017.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

