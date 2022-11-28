Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.33 Billion

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on exchanges. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

