Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Down to $287.00

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $287.00, but opened at $276.36. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $275.24, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $589.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

