Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

HMLP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Höegh LNG Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 279,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,687 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

