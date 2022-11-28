Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HGTXU stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 60,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

