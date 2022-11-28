Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBANM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

About Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.