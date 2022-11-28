Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. 11,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,839,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HYLN. Northland Securities began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Insider Activity at Hyliion

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jon Panzer acquired 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hyliion news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,468.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jon Panzer purchased 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,644 shares in the company, valued at $322,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,150 shares of company stock worth $130,240. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 342,867 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,785,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,995,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.