Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, an increase of 401.1% from the October 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of Ibstock stock remained flat at $1.77 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

