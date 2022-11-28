Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Short Interest Update

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, an increase of 401.1% from the October 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ibstock Stock Performance
Shares of Ibstock stock remained flat at $1.77 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $1.77.
About Ibstock
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ibstock (IBJHF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.