IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 877 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 877 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $18,916.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,239.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 7.2 %

IGMS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.75. 118,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,554. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $845.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.48.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.