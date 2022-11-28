IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Chris H. Takimoto Sells 877 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 877 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $18,916.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,239.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 7.2 %
IGMS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.75. 118,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,554. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $845.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.48.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
