ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in November

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ImagineAR Stock Performance
IPNFF stock remained flat at $0.03 on Monday. 5,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,766. ImagineAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
ImagineAR Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImagineAR (IPNFF)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.