ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in November

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares.

ImagineAR Stock Performance

IPNFF stock remained flat at $0.03 on Monday. 5,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,766. ImagineAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

