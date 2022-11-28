Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 259.1% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

IMBBY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.50. 122,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,056. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.5754 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.52) to GBX 2,500 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.92) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

