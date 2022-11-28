Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 583,498 shares.The stock last traded at $55.88 and had previously closed at $57.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

