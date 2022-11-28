INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Up to $57.28

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.28, but opened at $63.65. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $64.15, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

INDUS Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 143.7% in the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.