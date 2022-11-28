InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) and InRetail Perú (OTCMKTS:INREF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kohl’s and InRetail Perú, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s 3 8 4 0 2.07 InRetail Perú 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kohl’s currently has a consensus target price of $31.27, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. InRetail Perú has a consensus target price of 38.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given InRetail Perú’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InRetail Perú is more favorable than Kohl’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

92.0% of Kohl’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kohl’s and InRetail Perú’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s $19.43 billion 0.19 $938.00 million $4.24 7.53 InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than InRetail Perú.

Profitability

This table compares Kohl’s and InRetail Perú’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s 2.98% 12.46% 3.56% InRetail Perú N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kohl’s beats InRetail Perú on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang. As of March 21, 2022, it operated approximately 1,100 Kohl's stores and a website www.Kohls.com. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About InRetail Perú

(Get Rating)

InRetail Perú Corp. operates as a multi-format retailer in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Food Retail, Pharma, and Shopping Malls. It operates its supermarkets under the Plaza Vea Hiper, Plaza Vea Super, Vivanda, Makro, and Mass brands; and pharmacy chains under the Inkafarma and Mifarma brands, as well as shopping centers chain under the Real Plaza brand. The company operates 689 food retail stores, 2,252 pharmacies, and 21 shopping malls. It also develops real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Lima, Perú. InRetail Perú Corp. is a subsidiary of Intercorp Retail Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.