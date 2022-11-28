Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,024.97 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,024.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,024.97.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,200 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00.

TSE:WN opened at C$166.74 on Monday. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$130.81 and a one year high of C$168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$149.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

