Insider Buying: West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Buys 548 Shares of Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson acquired 548 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $12,686.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,583.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
West Bancorporation Price Performance
Shares of WTBA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $394.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
West Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 82.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
