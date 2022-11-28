Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 440,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,129,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $75,080.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total value of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,723. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

