Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $53,060.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $44,205.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 12.2 %

NASDAQ CTKB traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.56. 479,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,387. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,292.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

