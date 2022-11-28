Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells 1,002 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $22,054.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INTA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Intapp by 103.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

