Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells 1,002 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $22,054.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
INTA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.75.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
