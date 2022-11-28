Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $142,793.75 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.64. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Model N

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

