Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $142,793.75 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.64. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth $54,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.