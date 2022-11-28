Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,700 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total value of $1,647,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,439,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,664,560.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Down 2.1 %

MORN traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.32. 58,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morningstar Company Profile

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

