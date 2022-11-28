Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.98. 897,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.33 and a 200-day moving average of $231.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

