Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.11. 11,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,714. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $5,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 248,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after buying an additional 198,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

