Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $74,400.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SES AI alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $69,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $67,800.00.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $12,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.