Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $74,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $69,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $67,800.00.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth about $12,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.