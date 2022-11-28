Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.50. 964,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,886. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $2,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 32.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

