Insider Selling: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Senior Officer Sells 200,098 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Aaron Ames sold 200,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$513,491.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,561.68.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of WildBrain stock traded up C$0.17 on Monday, reaching C$2.81. 45,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,082. WildBrain Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.84 and a 52 week high of C$3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.46 million and a PE ratio of 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WILD. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

