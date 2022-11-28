Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,037,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,848,840 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intel were worth $300,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 143,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.84. 473,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,295,617. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.