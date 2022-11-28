Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

IIP.UN traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.18. 242,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,496. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.79 and a one year high of C$17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.33.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.68.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.