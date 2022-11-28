Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 91.3% in November

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the October 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 184.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 236,502 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 131,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,320. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

