Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 962.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 632,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 465,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 143,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 573,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,084 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 665,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $20.45 during trading on Monday. 1,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,136. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.89.

