Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $348,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PWV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.71. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,007. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.